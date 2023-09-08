Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $126,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. 42,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
