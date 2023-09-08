Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $83,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.