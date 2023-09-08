Velas Price Hits $0.0071 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $17.82 million and $824,970.66 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,496,483,476 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,483,474 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

