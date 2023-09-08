VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.06% of VeriSign worth $672,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.26. The stock had a trading volume of 148,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares in the company, valued at $133,916,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,678.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,796 shares of company stock worth $8,623,028. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

