Veritable L.P. Buys 39,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $472,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.62. 1,962,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,177. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

