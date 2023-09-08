Veritable L.P. Sells 1,384 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,399. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

