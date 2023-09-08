Veritable L.P. Sells 2,997 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.