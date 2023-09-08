Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $11,810.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00243019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00742205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00555877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00118767 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,590,485 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

