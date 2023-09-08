WazirX Price Hits $0.0979 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $37.40 million and $575,231.77 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

