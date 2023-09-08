Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.81

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $95.68, with a volume of 334119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFRD

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 343.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.