Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $68.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

DINO stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

