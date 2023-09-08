Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 88,753 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,753 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,634,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

