Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 24,028 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.14% of Progressive worth $121,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 478,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

