Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,824,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.90. The stock had a trading volume of 398,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,643. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

