Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 672,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,130,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,754,000 after buying an additional 98,039 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,671,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,618,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,551,000 after buying an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,189. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

