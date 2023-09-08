Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $855.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $875.84 and its 200-day moving average is $749.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $353.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

