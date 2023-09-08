WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 1,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Get WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 207.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 159.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.