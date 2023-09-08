WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.13. 36,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 39,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

