Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 3,627,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

