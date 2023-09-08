Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NetApp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,170,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,302 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.