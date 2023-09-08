ZClassic Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.68 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $468,627.79 and $56.68 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00097229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

