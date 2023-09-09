15,000 Shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $1,151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,050,395.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,787,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,329,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,050,395.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,986 shares of company stock worth $17,862,379 over the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 623,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,085. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.36.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Read More
