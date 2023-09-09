16,586 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Thryv by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thryv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 191,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $672.97 million, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.95. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

