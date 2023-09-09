41,020 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

