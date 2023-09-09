ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $641,930.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $641,930.00 and approximately $6.54 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000641 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

