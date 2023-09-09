Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.56

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 123,603 shares.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.57.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.