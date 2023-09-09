Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $728.15 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $728.15 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,474,013 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

