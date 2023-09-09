Analyzing KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Free Report) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks -34.37% -223.29% -17.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks $187.76 million 0.00 -$44.19 million ($11.87) N/A

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Spark Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KM Wedding Events Management and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spark Networks has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Spark Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Spark Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spark Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spark Networks beats KM Wedding Events Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

