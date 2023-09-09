Anqa Management LLC Trims Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Anqa Management LLC decreased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589,503 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes makes up 5.5% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBI. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,636. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

