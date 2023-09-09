Anyswap (ANY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.24

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00006569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $5.24 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.70262934 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

