APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $310.56 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,683,025,577 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

