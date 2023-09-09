Ark Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.23 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $52.21 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002684 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002249 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,486,526 coins and its circulating supply is 175,487,300 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.