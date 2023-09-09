Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Autodesk worth $112,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,235. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.46 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
