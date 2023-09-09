Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Autodesk worth $112,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,235. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.46 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.