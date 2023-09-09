Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.23 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.87 or 0.00038161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $54.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,137,900 coins and its circulating supply is 353,761,720 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.