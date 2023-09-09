Axa S.A. Acquires 706 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $232,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $551.19. 1,077,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,762. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.