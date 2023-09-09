Axa S.A. Buys 13,517 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned about 3.39% of Silicon Laboratories worth $189,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,033,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.34. 261,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,547. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

