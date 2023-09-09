Axa S.A. Buys 241,406 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Automatic Data Processing worth $125,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $3,920,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.37. 1,191,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.