Axa S.A. Has $110.71 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,268,328 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of UBS Group worth $110,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $5,245,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 3,050,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

