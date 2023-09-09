Axa S.A. Has $212.90 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,096 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned about 0.43% of Ferrari worth $212,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $297.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,597. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

