Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $149,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. 46,271,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,660,792. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

