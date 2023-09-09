Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.29% of Intuitive Surgical worth $263,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

