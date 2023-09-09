Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,492 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.62% of Teradyne worth $103,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. 1,666,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

