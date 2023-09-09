Axa S.A. Sells 29,782 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.37% of Aptiv worth $113,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. 1,645,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,072. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

