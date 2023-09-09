Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.51 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00017471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $636.22 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.46 or 1.00055109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92450938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.55503989 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $21,168,111.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

