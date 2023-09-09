BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.52

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.52 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.72). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 611,088 shares traded.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £969.26 million, a PE ratio of 797.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.32.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,705.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £50,920 ($64,309.17). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

