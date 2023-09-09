Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.25

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.25 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43. The company has a market capitalization of £167.29 million, a PE ratio of 535.71 and a beta of 0.71.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

