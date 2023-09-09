Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 7,435,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.