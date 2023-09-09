Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $503.97 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $25,869.85 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $503.97 billion and approximately $5.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00743327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00118631 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,480,943 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

