Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00048482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

