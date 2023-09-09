Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bristow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Bristow Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,709,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $68,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,666,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,709,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock worth $2,215,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $760.86 million, a P/E ratio of 122.73 and a beta of 1.42. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

